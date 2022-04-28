Animal cruelty under investigation, McCracken County Sheriff's office asks for public's help

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Friday, April 22 the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a recent incident regarding cruelty to animals.
Deputies and Detectives immediately began an investigation into the allegations, working in conjunction with officers from McCracken County Animal Control.
During the investigation, multiple pieces of evidence were examined and the scene was re-examined.
With the assistance of a local veterinarian, it was determined that an approximately 3-month-old female pit bull/pit bull mix puppy, had suffered multiple bite injuries consistent with that of a K9.
The puppy had also suffered injuries to include fractured bones to the shoulder and skull. Based on the examination and investigation, it is believed that the injuries sustained were from a singular event and the puppy did not show signs of previous injuries or abuse. There were no indications that the puppy had suffered from incidents associated with cruel treatment prior to this incident.
The puppy was discarded in an older, weathered dog crate wrapped in a purple sheet. It is white, with a brown back, head and tail, with cropped ears that appeared to be near the end of the healing process. The crate was discovered on Wednesday, April 20 in the area of Pool Road and Bechtold Road in McCracken County.
Through the investigation, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has further learned that this area appears to have seen an increase in abandoned animals.
In an effort to further the investigation, as well as to identify other possible criminal acts toward animals, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has began to monitor the area.
They will continue to use surveillance equipment in multiple locations to identify and interdict any persons responsible for incidents that are cruel towards animals.
So far, police have not been able to identify any suspects in the incident involving the puppy.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone in the community with information regarding this investigation to come forward so that deputies and detectives can identify the parties responsible.
If anyone has any information that may assist in the investigation and the identification of parties involved, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be provided via West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers App.