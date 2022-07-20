Animal control officials remind pet owners to be mindful of the heat

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- While it's dangerous for us to be outdoors for a long period without shade or water, the same can be said for our furry friends. It takes less than an hour for a dog to die of heat stroke.
Leona Jackson, who works at the City of Herrin Animal Control suggests "Take a plastic tote, put that in your yard, put in a thermometer in there let it sit for a couple of hours. Go out and see the temperature and that's what your dog is feeling."
She says they often rescue dogs and cats that have been left outside in the elements, hot or cold. Either receiving a call from a good Samaritan or they'll drive around looking for an animal in need.
Jackson says, "We do get some deaths with outside dogs, and we do plead with people, please."
Polly is a black lab mix that arrived recently. She was found caged in the heat; dehydrated and starved.. without shelter. Jackson and her team took the dog in, doing their best to bring back her quality of life.
She said, "He called me, and we took the dog. I left a message, a business card, and everything for them to call me. And they never call."
Polly now loves to run, and play and enjoys lots of attention. Other dogs and cats are often in a situation similar to Polly's but aren't always as lucky.
Jackson has been advocating for tighter laws to help protect these animals, but for now, she's trying to save as many as her facility will hold.
"I hope eventually, Illinois will take the law where tethering your animals three hours a day, that's it. I hope the law will pass," says Jackson.
Jackson believes the best thing to do is just bring your pet inside and treat them like family. "You wanted it as a family pet, not just to sit out as a yard decoration."
For more information about donating or adopting an animal, click here.