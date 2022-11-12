Anderson's Furniture & Mattress partners with No Child Hungry to give local kids free meals

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Anderson's Furniture & Mattress is partnering with No Child Hungry, local veterans, and members from the community to make ten thousand meals for local children in need.
The event will take place today, November 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 3000 West DeYoung Street in Marion.
The meals will be brought to local food banks in Marion, Herrin, and Carterville on November 15.
Anderson's Furniture & Mattress's owner, Lowell Anderson, issued a statement about their charitable donation:
“My wife Michelle and I have always had a mission to give back in any way we can. We have been so blessed we just want to pass on the blessings this holiday season and by partnering with NO CHILD HUNGRY they have made it easy for us to purchase meal packs to feed the hunger and what better way to do it then allow the Veterans and the Community to help knock out hunger."