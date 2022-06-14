 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for much of the region until Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The streak of hot weather continues with little relief in sight. High temperatures have climbed back up near the century mark, hopefully everyone is staying cool. 

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will be very warm again, only dipping into the mid to upper 70s.

Sunny and hot will be the theme again Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 90s.

A tiny bit of relief moves in by the end of the week. A "cold" front will bring an isolated storm chance with a small cool down. 

More heat and dry weather is expected into next week.

