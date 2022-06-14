An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for much of the region until Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The streak of hot weather continues with little relief in sight. High temperatures have climbed back up near the century mark, hopefully everyone is staying cool.
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will be very warm again, only dipping into the mid to upper 70s.
Sunny and hot will be the theme again Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 90s.
A tiny bit of relief moves in by the end of the week. A "cold" front will bring an isolated storm chance with a small cool down.
More heat and dry weather is expected into next week.