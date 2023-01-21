An elderly Florida couple's murder-suicide agreement ended with a shooting and hostage situation at a Daytona Beach hospital

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Evansville Tri-State region, precipitation will develop late this evening and increase after midnight. Light rain, or a light rain, light snow mix is expected early on, followed by mainly light snow late tonight into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of up to around 1 inch will be possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. With low temperatures forecast to be in the lower 30s, a few slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures climb above freezing by 9 AM. Farther south across southeast Missouri and west Kentucky Sunday morning, a period of light snow or sleet could result in a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces only.