At least 3 people killed, 50 injured in Missouri Amtrak derailment

UPDATE: 5:25 p.m.
Cpl. Justin Dunn, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said at least 3 people were killed following an Amtrak train derailment. Officials say the train hit a dump truck at an "uncontrolled crossing" — that is when there are no lights or electronic devices that warn cars when trains are coming and are common on rural roads.
Dunn said two of the people who died were inside the train and one was inside the dump truck.
He said a total of seven cars derailed, and dozens of other people who were injured were taken to area hospitals. Dunn added that those who were not hurt were also transported away from the crash.
Officials say the investigation is in the preliminary stages and more information will be released as it continues. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it is still working with Amtrak and the various other area agencies that responded to assist.
UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is launching a 14-member go-team to investigate Monday’s Amtrak derailment near Mendon, Missouri, the agency said in a tweet.
“Chair Jennifer Homendy will serve as spokesperson on scene. Team expected to arrive tomorrow. Check Twitter @ntsb_newsroom for updates,” it continued.
UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.
At least 13 victims have been hospitalized. Officials at Hendrick Medical Center accepted four patients from the scene, while officials at MU Health Care University Hospital/Columbia said its facility is treating nine patients as of 5 p.m.
UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.
Two Boy Scout troops from Appleton, Wisconsin, were on the Amtrak train that derailed in Western Missouri Monday.
Scott Armstrong, director of National Media for Boy Scouts of America, told CNN Monday that a total of 16 scouts and 8 adult leaders were on the train.
Armstrong says the scouts on the train are believed to be between 14 and 17 years old and he confirmed none of them were hurt.
All 16 Boy Scouts and their adult leaders stayed on the scene of the train derailment to render aid and assist people that were hurt, according to Armstrong.
The two different troops were on their way back from a stay at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, Armstrong said.
Armstrong says Boy Scouts of America is now working to get the scouts and their leaders back to Wisconsin.
UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.
There are multiple fatalities and at least 50 people who were injured after an Amtrak train derailed Monday in Missouri, Eric McKenzie, the superintendent with Chariton County Ambulance Service, told CNN.
In a phone call with CNN, Cpl. Justin Dunn, a public information and education officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B, said that authorities are still trying to ascertain the number of fatalities.
According to Dunn, the Mendon school is being used as a triage center for passengers who sustained minor injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY
An Amtrak train has derailed after hitting a "truck that was obstructing a public crossing" in Mendon, Missouri, according to Amtrak.
Eight cars (where the passengers sit) and two locomotives (where the engines are) derailed at about 12:42 p.m. local time, Amtrak said.
Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said.
ABC News conducted a phone interview with Rob Nightingale, a passenger on the train about his experience.
He said his car tipped to the side and he climbed through a window to escape. He said he saw a little girl crying and her family trying to comfort her.
Nightingale said he saw some people covered in blood.
The train was en route from Los Angeles to Chicago with 243 passengers on board at the time of the crash, which took place at about 1:42 p.m. local time, Amtrak said.
Missouri Public Safety officials, highway patrol troopers and other personnel are responding, Gov. Mike Parson tweeted.
Mendon is about 100 miles northeast from Kansas City, Missouri.
This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three people.
