Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor
flooding occurring. At Plumfield, the river is forecast to crest
late this evening, then fall below flood stage Friday morning. At
Murphysboro, the river is forecast to crest above moderate flood
stage Wednesday evening, then remain in flood through the weekend.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
to Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Amtrak begins to restore service after server issues force cancellations

Amtrak is restoring service after a slew of train cancellations, primarily in the Midwest due to "a rail-industry control system that continues to experience intermittent communications issues," according to Amtrak spokesperson W. Kyle Anderson.

Amtrak is restoring service after a slew of train cancellations, primarily in the Midwest due to "a rail-industry control system that continues to experience intermittent communications issues," according to Amtrak spokesperson W. Kyle Anderson.

The industry control system is used to connect to other railroads, Anderson said. Amtrak trains can operate on freight rail lines, so the trains have to connect to freight railroads to begin their journey -- that communication was down.

The system issues began early Friday morning, Amtrak said.

On Friday, Amtrak began tweeting that several trains -- many in and out of Chicago -- had been canceled. Amtrak's alert feed on Twitter was still announcing cancellations Sunday morning.

CNN has reached out for comment on how many trains were canceled.

