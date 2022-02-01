Amtrak announces service cancellations ahead of winter storm

(WSIL) -- Due to the forecasted winter storm Amtrak has made temporary service adjustments between Wednesday, February 2 - Thursday, February 3rd.
Wednesday February 2:
- City of New Orleans trains 59 &59 (operating between Chicago and New Orleans) are canceled.
- Illini/Saluki Carbondale train 393 (operating between Chicago and Carbondale) is canceled.
Thursday February 3rd:
- City of New Orleans trains 59 &59 (operating between Chicago and New Orleans) are canceled.
- Illini/Saluki Carbondale train 393 (operating between Chicago and Carbondale) is canceled.
Amtrak says customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.
Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers to change their reservation during the modified schedule by call the reservation center at 1-800-USA-Rail.