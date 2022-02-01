 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of
two tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Amtrak announces service cancellations ahead of winter storm

By Dave Davis

(WSIL) -- Due to the forecasted winter storm Amtrak has made temporary service adjustments between Wednesday, February 2 - Thursday, February 3rd. 

Wednesday February 2:

  • City of New Orleans trains 59 &59 (operating between Chicago and New Orleans) are canceled. 
  • Illini/Saluki Carbondale train 393 (operating between Chicago and Carbondale) is canceled.

Thursday February 3rd:

  • City of New Orleans trains 59 &59 (operating between Chicago and New Orleans) are canceled. 
  • Illini/Saluki Carbondale train 393 (operating between Chicago and Carbondale) is canceled.

Amtrak says customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. 

Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers to change their reservation during the modified schedule by call the reservation center at 1-800-USA-Rail. 

