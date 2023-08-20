 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with the
westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

American sprinter Noah Lyles wins 100m at 2023 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles won the 100m event at the 2023 Athletics World Championships.

 Michael Steele/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

(CNN) — American sprinter Noah Lyles won the men’s 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Lyles finished the event in 9.83 seconds to secure victory and record the joint fastest time of this year.

Lyles said he “expected” to win the event despite no one else believing he could.

“It was unexpected for everybody else,” Lyles told the NBC Sports broadcast.

“I believe in myself. I believe in God. I believe in the mission that me and my coach have. We trained nine months for this. For this moment right here.

“You only got one shot to hit your peak and we made sure it counted. Like you said, to do great things, to be one of the legends, you got to win the 100.”

Letsile Tebogo claimed silver finishing in 9.88 seconds, with Zharnel Hughes taking bronze – the Briton just one thousandth of a second behind the Botswana sprinter.

Marcell Jacobs, the Olympic gold medalist in this event, didn’t qualify for the final.

Lyles, who is already a two-time 200m world champion, will go for a three-peat in the event later this week.

At last year’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon, Lyles smashed the American 200m record previously set by Michael Johnson 26 years beforehand and became the third fastest man over the distance after clocking in at 19.31 seconds.

