American Red Cross hosting blood drives through end of October

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The American Red Cross is hosting several blood drive events over the next couple weeks in our area.
The Red Cross says having blood supply ahead of busy holiday season is crucial.
Anyone who gives blood at one of the drives will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. The full experience includes two tickets to a 2023 race of the winners' choice, round-trip airfare, a three night hotel stay, a $750 gift card, and more.
In addition to an entry in the contest, anyone who gives blood through the end of September will get a coupon for a free haircut at Sports Clips. $5 e-Gift Cards will be sent by email to those who give blood in October.
To make an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website here, or call (800)-733-2767.