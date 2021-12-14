American Red Cross holds emergency blood drive

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- Following the storms there is an even greater need for blood donations. American Red Cross held a drive Tuesday in Mayfield.
That emergency blood drive was held at Sedelia Elementary School.
Coordinators say they saw a lot of donors many who said it was their first time giving blood.
One donor tells News 3 she wanted to give to help storm victims.
"Everybody come out and donate...that's it, period. Just donate when you can, where you can. Everybody has blood. I know health issues stop some people, but come out. I'm scared of needles and I still did it. So you know, I just want people to come out and donate," said blood donor Lindsey Gamble.
Coordinators say they will hold another drive soon.