 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Legion holding dinner & dance fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
American Legion dinner and dance

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- American Legion Post 147 is inviting you for a night out. 

They're holding a dinner and dance on June 3rd starting at 5 p.m. Pork, salad, and other sides will all be on the menu.

Then at 7 p.m. Danny and the Dreamers will perform.

The Post will also be holding a silent auction and is looking for donation items. Those interested in helping should contact the post. 

The public is invited and cost is $20 for dinner and the dance. Or, $10 for just the meal.

All of the profits go to helping veterans throughout Williamson County. None of the money raised will go to administrative expenses. 

AMERICAN LEGION POST 147:

11720 Longstreet Rd.

Marion, IL 62959

(618) 997-6168

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Brooke Schlyer is the midday producer and co-anchor. She also reports for the 4 p.m. newscast. 

Recommended for you