American Legion holding dinner & dance fundraiser

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- American Legion Post 147 is inviting you for a night out.
They're holding a dinner and dance on June 3rd starting at 5 p.m. Pork, salad, and other sides will all be on the menu.
Then at 7 p.m. Danny and the Dreamers will perform.
The Post will also be holding a silent auction and is looking for donation items. Those interested in helping should contact the post.
The public is invited and cost is $20 for dinner and the dance. Or, $10 for just the meal.
All of the profits go to helping veterans throughout Williamson County. None of the money raised will go to administrative expenses.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 147:
11720 Longstreet Rd.
Marion, IL 62959
(618) 997-6168