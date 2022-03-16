Ameren to begin $31 million in pipeline upgrades in Williamson County

(WSIL) -- Ameren Illinois crews will continue to replace vintage steel natural gas distribution and transmission pipeline this spring and summer.
Crews will begin work in April along an Ameren right-of-way from Johnston City to Marion to upgrade seven miles of natural gas transmission pipeline from the 1960s, with 10-inch steel pipeline. The completion date is in September and the total project will cost around $31 million.
In addition, crews will replace nearly 7 miles of natural gas pipeline and approximately 420 individual customers' natural gas services in Jackson County. The upgrades will take place along south of East Walnut Street south to East Grand Avenue/SIUC campus.
All the work for this $4.5 million project should be completed by December, weather pending.
"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," said Brad Kloeppel, Director of Southern Gas Operations.
"Many customers associate Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to Carbondale and surrounding communities. We have 28 full-time natural gas employees in southern region who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7; install new services; and perform construction projects."
For projects in process, a brief interruption of natural gas service is required while switching individual meters over to their new services just before the work is completed. Ameren Illinois will relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it. If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances, at no charge.