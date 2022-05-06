Ameren tips on preparing for warmer weather

Carterville (WSIL) -- Last month, we were 2 degrees below our average high, which left many wondering 'when can we expect warmer weather?'.
The Storm Track 3 team is monitoring a pretty big jump in temperatures as we could hit nearly 15 degrees above average on Tuesday with our region seeing upper 80s and lower 90s.
While it's not uncommon for us to see warmer temperatures this time of the year, it's not something we've seen in a while. On May 11th in 2020 and 2019, our high temperature only reached the mid 60s.
Ameren provided some tips on preparing your AC unit and home, to be cost and energy efficient during the heat.
Before it gets too hot, replace your AC filter. It most likely accumulated dust this winter. Put up window awnings to block extra heat from the sun. If you can, replace your cooling unit because newer ones are normally more efficient.
Once temperatures rise, use floor and ceiling fans to help cool your home. Double check they are spinning counter-clockwise so airflow is directed downward. Concentrate AC to rooms you use the most and turn off your AC if no one is home.