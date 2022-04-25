Ameren Illinois warns customers of rate hikes

SOUTHERN IL (WSIL) -- Officials with Ameren Illinois want you to know your bill is going up.
It's due to energy costs associated with their bill.
Significant global events are causing prices to increase in many areas. One of those is in the power sector.
"The supply portion of that bill and supply prices are expected to increase pretty significantly beginning in the June time period and that will have an impact on that supply portion of a customer's energy bill," said Tucker Kennedy, Ameren Illinois Director of Communications.
"We just want to make sure we're being upfront giving our customers that heads-up and that warning that this is coming."
It's why Ameren Illinois is cautioning customers of a likely increase in their power bill.
Customers can expect to see an increase in their bills beginning in the summer.
Kennedy says, there are steps people can take today to prepare. Applying for financial assistance, enrolling in flexible payment programs, and implementing energy efficiency measures may help customers manage their monthly bills.