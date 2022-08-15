Ameren Illinois and IBEW Local 702 in contract dispute

West Frankfort, IL (WSIL) -- Workers at Ameren Illinois, the largest electric provider in our area are currently in a dispute with the company.
Monday IBEW Local 702 members packed the parking lot in West Frankfort discussing options if no contract is agreed upon by the union and Ameren.
But a retired Union member wouldn't say if the members would strike.
At a rough count there were at least 100 people at tonight's meeting.
Union leadership didn't want to comment as to the specifics on what options they're considering if no contract is reached.
We also reached out to Ameren.
"We are continuing to work through this process with the union leadership. In the meantime, we are maintaining safe and energy reliable services for our customers." said an Ameren Illinois spokesperson.
Right now there is no word on how many workers this would impact.
A union leader tells us they may reach out to us if the situation escalates.