Ameren crews repair damage to power poles

.Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will cause flooding
issues to develop today.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri. The watch is generally along and
north of line from Poplar Bluff, MO, to Paducah, KY, to Owensboro,
KY.
* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of 1.5 to 3.0 inches will fall through 6 PM today.
Locally higher amounts are possible. Multiple rounds of heavy
rain and thunderstorms are possible.
- Safety information can be found online at
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&