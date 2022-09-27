Ambrosia, John Ford Coley coming to Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- More musical acts are coming to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
Ambrosia and John Ford Coley will be making a stop in Marion on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Ambrosia is best known for their songs “How Much I Feel” and "How Long (Has This Been Going On)."
John Ford Coley performed with England Dan and brought hits such as "Love is the Answer" and "I'd Really Love to See You Tonight."
Tickets go on sale Friday and start at just $30. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.