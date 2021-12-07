Amazon Web Services reportedly down, causing widespread internet outages

Websites around the world are down as users say Amazon Web Services is suffering a major outage.
Amazon Web Services provides cloud computing services to people, schools, companies, and governments.
Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified the root cause and was "actively working towards recovery." It did not disclose more about the cause.— The Associated Press (@AP) December 7, 2021
The AP says other companies affected by the widespread issues include Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, Disney+, and McDonalds. They report, according to a director of internet analysis, that the outage began Tuesday morning on the East Coast.