You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amazon Web Services reportedly down, causing widespread internet outages

  • Updated
  • 0
amazon web services

Websites around the world are down as users say Amazon Web Services is suffering a major outage.

Amazon Web Services provides cloud computing services to people, schools, companies, and governments.

According to the Associated Press, which is also experiencing outages, Amazon says it identified the cause and was "actively working towards recovery."

The AP says other companies affected by the widespread issues include Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, Disney+, and McDonalds. They report, according to a director of internet analysis, that the outage began Tuesday morning on the East Coast. 