Alternative forms of heat pose extra fire threat

SIKESTON, MO - With rising costs of utilities across the area, there is concern that people will lean on alternate forms of heating as temperatures cool down, and firefighters just want people to remember safety.
“Most importantly is the types of heat people are allowing with the economy down and the price of fuel up, they seek alternative heating methods which can be hazardous to their health and a fire hazard as well," Shane Washburn, Deputy Chief of Scott County Rural Fire Protection District said.
There’s a long list of these: wood stoves, gas stoves, fireplaces, propane heaters, radiators, ceramic heaters, kerosene lamps and heaters, and space heaters are just a few.
There’s a larger risk of exposure to gas with these methods, too.
“It’s not just the fire issue," Lieutenant Zak Haskin of Sikeston DPS said. "Then you also have ventilation issues, where if you’re using certain heaters, they’re not venting out properly so you have carbon monoxide issues.”
“If you are using any type of gas heat you should make sure there is a CO detector inside your residence at all times and working properly, just the same as a smoke detector," Washburn said.
Space heaters are notorious and cause a variety of problems.
Some people place large heaters under homes to help pipes from freezing.
Many people use portable space heaters inside. There, the heaters cannot be plugged into a power strip. They also need at least three foot cleared around them.
“If we have a fire, it’s because someone stuck a heater under their house and/or they’re not keeping a good clearance around their heating stuff," Haskin said. "You have higher fire loads like furniture and stuff like that that can catch fire better.”
“Historically, the power strips have multiple small space heaters that are fairly cost effect, but people don’t realize that can cause quite a fire hazard," Washburn said.
The biggest thing is be aware of the risks, and always monitor any type of heat in the house.
Don’t ever leave them unattended.
“Common sense and monitoring things can get you pretty far down the road," Haskin said.
If people need help paying utility bills, they can reach out to these resources:
ILLINOIS
Utility Energy Assistance (illinois.gov)
Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) | Crosswalk Community Action Agency (crosswalkcaa.com)
MISSOURI
Ameren Missouri | The LIHEAP Clearinghouse (hhs.gov)
Utility Assistance | mydss.mo.gov
Utility Assistance | GracesList Southeast Missouri