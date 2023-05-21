 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Almost 80 years after crash, four servicemen memorialized near site of accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Almost 80 years after crash, four servicemen memorialized near site of accident 1
By: Paul Wilcoxen

GOLCONDA, IL (WSIL) -- It's been almost 80 years since four servicemen were killed in a plane crash in Pope County. On Saturday, a marker was placed near the site of the crash.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email Paul at pwilcoxen@wsiltv.com

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you