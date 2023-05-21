Almost 80 years after crash, four servicemen memorialized near site of accident

GOLCONDA, IL (WSIL) -- It's been almost 80 years since four servicemen were killed in a plane crash in Pope County. On Saturday, a marker was placed near the site of the crash.
By: Paul Wilcoxen
