Allergy season continues as we transition to fall

WSIL -- From sneezing to coughing or even feeling itchy, allergy symptoms can come in many forms.
While you usually aren't thinking about allergies in mid-August, Ragweed or 'hay fever' reaches their peak season in September.
Erica Escue, Physician Assistant at Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation said, "We've seen an increase here with allergy patients. I think most likely it's just kind of due to the change of weather and as we're transitioning to the fall months"
With COVID still lingering and flu season approaching, it can be hard to tell the difference.
Escue says if you're uncertain which you may be dealing with, it might be best to schedule an appointment. "So usually it's runny nose, itchy/watery eyes, scratchy throat, sneezing, some patients can have a little bit of a cough." "I just recommend those patients, if they're unsure, to just schedule a visit. That way we can evaluate them in the office."
She recommends antihistamines, which can be purchased over the counter.
There are certain symptoms though, that may mean immediate treatment.
Escue suggests, "Fever, body aches, chills.. anything like that or any other concerning symptoms then they should definitely be seen"
If you know you're prone to allergies, it's good to act in a preventative way.
"If you're gonna be outside like mowing, weed-eating, things like that, it's definitely beneficial to wear a mask," suggests Escue.
While there's plenty to enjoy about fall, it's also important to be wary of new allergens.