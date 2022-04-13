ALL CLEAR- Clouds clearing tonight, cold air to fill in

WSIL (Carterville) -- Tornado watches and warnings have expired across our viewing region as the threat has passed.
Tonight will be much calmer as the cold front continues to move off to the east. Cooler air will fill in behind the frontal passage, dropping temperatures tonight into the upper 30s.
A high pressure will move in and become our dominating feature, allowing skies to remain clear with sunshine expected. Highs will climb into the mid 60s, which is still below where we should be for this time of year, but a pleasant day is expected.
Tomorrow's overnight lows will only dip into the mid 40s, with passing clouds.