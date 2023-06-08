Alexander County Judge denies 25 motions filed by Saline County State's Attorney

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) – Tension filled the room at the Saline County Courthouse Wednesday morning as Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Wilson made her argument in front of an Alexander County Judge.
The issue at hand concerned 88 motions filed by State's Wilson to substitute judge as of right against Presiding Saline County Judge Jayson Clark
Wilson made several claims in her petition filed against Judge Clark. One example – includes separating multiple cases from the same defendant into multiple courtrooms.
Wilson claims this is making it more difficult to prosecute cases - and has even led to multiple failures to appear.
The State’s Attorney is also claiming prejudice against her office in Judge Clark’s refusal to allow defendants to contribute to the saline county anti-crime fund.
Alexander County Judge Jeffery Farris was appointed to hear Wilson’s arguments. On Wednesday, Farris was assigned 28 separate cases. Out of those, Wilson withdrew her complaint in three of them. Of the other 25, Judge Farris denied all her claims, for the same reason.
Judge Farris said, “Hearing on State’s “Motion to Substitute Judge as of Right” Held. 1. Judge Clark’s decision not to assess [the] contribution to the Saline County Anti-Crime fund (in cases other than this) is a decision against the recommendation of the state and therefore does not rise to the level of prejudice; And 2. The state fails to present any argument other than the state’s attempt to exert its (state’s attorney’s) executive authority over the chief judge’s assignment authority under supreme court rule 21(b), thereby violating the separation of powers doctrine. Therefore, said motion is denied.
Judge Farris didn’t take too kindly to the claim in court by Wilson accusing Judge Clark of being malicious regarding this issue.
Judge Farris told the Saline County state’s attorney, “That’s a strong allegation to make,” he further asked her, “Did that slip out unintentionally?” to which Wilson said, “No Judge.”
Farris then asked Wilson for proof but she was not able to demonstrate any that was satisfactory to the court.
Judge Farris then asked if those funds were discretionary – meaning left to that judge’s choice or judgment when to accept them. After some back and forth – Wilson agreed the funds were discretionary.
The judge then accused Wilson of picking and choosing cases to bring toward a motion to substitute – a claim Wilson denied.
After the judge told Wilson her arguments were not well received, Wilson accused Judge Farris of continuing to cut her off and not letting her speak.
As for the other motions still needing to be addressed, according to the Saline County Clerk, a judge will be appointed to hear those as well. It's expected that Judge Farris will also be assigned to those cases.