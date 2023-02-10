Airport Authority unanimously accepts bid for new carrier

MARION, IL (WSIL) – For years, passengers flying out of Veterans Airport in Marion have become accustomed to the same routine with flights both in and out of St. Louis and Nashville, Tennessee. But under a new proposal accepted Thursday night by the Airport Authority, all that could very well change in the next few months.
Contour Airlines is offering two roundtrip flights a day, Monday through Friday, and one on the weekends.
"It's a good deal," said airport director Doug Kimmel. "We're confident it's going to generate much more traffic both from southern Illinois and to southern Illinois."
Under the proposal submitted by Contour, flights to Nashville, and St. Louis would end.
"Contour actually had an option of doing a flight to Nashville but we didn't want to try to segment the market," Kimmel said.
Current airline provider Cape Air made it known late last year, they would like to re-negotiate their contract early. That process opened bidding up for others.
"We did end up with three proposals that were submitted to the department of transportation," said Kimmel.
In addition to Cape Air and Contour, Southern Airways Express also submitted a proposal.
However, Contour's offer is highlighted by a larger and more comfortable aircraft, which features more seating.
"By their own proposal, they are projecting about 14,000 people boarding a flight from southern Illinois going out," said Kimmel.
Michelle Hamilton is the board chair for the Marion Chamber of Commerce. She says -- the board made the right decision.
"I think if you look at it from an economic standpoint I think the board made the right choice," Hamilton explains. "I think people will be happy that it's a jet taking them back and forth to Chicago.
As far as area chambers like in Marion are concerned --they look at things in the simple economic development aspect.
"You have to weigh out the benefits and I think they've done that," said Hamilton. "I think they've really tried to look at Southern Illinois and see what's going to be the most beneficial for us."
The U.S. Department of Transportation will make the final call but Kimmel says, local recommendations play a big part in the decision.
"Typically, the DOT puts a great deal of weight on the community's response," Kimmel said.
A flight to Chicago will be under an hour with the average fare for a one-way ticket at just $55. If the DOT accepts the proposal, Kimmel says flights could begin as early as this summer.
The service the airport offers now is subsidized by the federal government, which limits the airport's options.
"This federal program is the only way we're able to retain air service."