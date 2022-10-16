Air Evac deployed for fall at Ferne Clyffe

GOREVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A female falls at Ferne Clyffe with Air Evac being called out.
The Goreville Fire department posted about the incident on Sunday, October 16th. They say she fell about 20 feet and had trauma.
Ferne Clyffe State Park is a popular area for hiking, camping, and other outdoor activities.
The Goreville Fire Department requested a rope rescue.
Fire crews with Lake of Egypt and Marion also helped, as well as, Johnson County ambulance service.
