After a brief hiatus the circus returns to Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people headed out to the Southern Illinois Center at Fairgrounds Sunday.
Before the circus began kids lined up for camel rides, pictures with a snake and face painting. Many times events like this benefit the Shrines Children Hospital in St. Louis, which is top ranked for pediatric services.
Organizer, Denver Tolbert says the hospital also brings some relief to parents.
"It's amazing how this is almost the best kept secret because a lot of people still haven't heard of Shriner's Hospital even though we do a lot of advertising and some people think there's a hook to it and there's not a hook to it, it's regardless of your family's ability to pay, we treat anyone." said Tolbert.
Money raised this weekend stays in southern Illinois for scholarships, hospital transportation and upkeep on the Shriner's little red cars.