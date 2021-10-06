Advocates for domestic violence survivors bring awareness to rising incidents during pandemic

(WSIL)---In Illinois, 41.5% of women and 25.9% men experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.
For national averages, those percentages are higher.
"Men and women will come up with 50% prevalence in their lifetime. That means every other person you see on the street could easily be a survivor," said Rose Robinson-Berkman, a Domestic Violence Child Counselor at the Carbondale Women's Center.
During the pandemic, studies show internationally, domestic violence rose when government issued quarantines went into effect.
"Staying in together in their very small groups, it was hard on everyone. But for those in volatile situations, it did escalate things," said Robinson-Berkman.
While the Women's Center in Carbondale did not see a rise in victims seeking shelter, the number of people calling for help increased.
"In those early months of shelter in place, we got a lot of calls. A lot more calls than we were expecting," said Robinson-Berkman.
Illinois statistics show on a typical day, local domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 19 thousand phone calls.
That is about 13 calls every minute.
But for those seeking help, all you need to do is ask.
"There's so many opportunities to get help. We have our crisis line. Our number is open 24/7. Our shelter is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Robinson-Berkman.
The 24 Crisis hotline for those who are seeking emergency services is 1-800-334-2094.