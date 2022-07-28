Advancing technology helps local agriculture

EWING (WSIL) -- Illinois is one of the top producers for multiple crops like corn and pumpkins so it's even more important for local farmers to be up to date with the latest and greatest technology.
Like any other science, new data is being discovered, leading to more knowledge on the subject.
Talon Becker said, "... things are always changing even though Agriculture has been around for well over a thousand years now. We're always figuring out better and new ways to do it."
Illinois Extension hosted their annual agronomy field day Thursday
Talon Becker, Commercial Agriculture Extension Educator, loves being apart of it.
Groups took turns at field stations, listening to guest speakers on topics like improving on-farm research -- insect resistance, drones, and the relationship between soil and rain.
Not only are you able to speak to experts in their field of study and enjoy free lunch, but Senator Terri Bryant was there to open the event.
Becker said, "She talked a little bit about public ag research, she also just some of the things that are changing constantly with like the war in Ukraine right now and how that's affecting prices and interest rates and all that kinda stuff. She was trying to get a feel for the crowd and just be here to listen to their concerns."
A new project, Sustainably Co-locating Agricultural and Photovoltaic Electricity Systems or SCAPES, was mentioned as well.
It has potential to reduce competition for land, by allowing crops to include solar panels. It's a ten million dollar project the University has been leading.
Becker says he hopes to continue expanding and growing the program.
"We have to be more efficient always for our growing population and keeping food prices down. Always pushing that envelope of technology is important."