Administrative investigation complete in Jefferson Co. Courthouse shooting, officers to be honored

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has completed their administrative investigation into the shooting at the courthouse.
A criminal investigation by Illinois State Police is still underway.
ADMINISTRATIVE INVESTIGATION RESULTS
In a video release from Sheriff Jeff Bullard, he says Deputy Dave May and Officer Clark were both placed on administrative leave for three days while the office investigated the incident that took place on October 26.
The Sheriff's Office says Correctional Officer Jeff Clark followed all procedures correctly except one, which required extra security for Fredrick Goss. On that day, Officer Clark escorted and transported Goss alone. Sheriff Bullard said these actions put Officer Clark in a compromised position, but no mention of disciplinary actions were made.
Sheriff Bullard said the office will now use the video from the incident and the series of events, as a training measure for future deputies.
Officer Clark was injured in the scuffle with Goss and has not returned to duty as he continues to recover. Deputy Ray has returned to full duty at the Sheriff's Office.
After investigating the incident, the Sheriff's Office determined Officer Clark would be awarded the Purple Heart medal. They have also decided to award Deputy May the Medal of Valor for his heroic actions and he has been named the Illinois Sheriff's Association 2021 Deputy of the Year.
WHAT TOOK PLACE ON OCTOBER 26
ISP says a correctional officer was transporting Fredrick Goss, 55, to the courtroom for a jury trial.
While in the sally port of the courthouse, Goss was unhandcuffed by the officer, as Goss wasn't supposed to appear before the jury in restraints. After the handcuffs were removed, Goss was transferred from the transport vehicle into a wheelchair.
While in the wheelchair, Goss grabbed the correctional officer's sidearm and after a struggle, disarmed the officer. During the continued struggle for the firearm, a round was discharged.
A Jefferson County deputy assign to courthouse security saw the incident surveillance camera and went to aid the officer. The deputy discharged his weapon and struck Goss.
Goss was treated at a St. Louis Hospital and later released. He is still being held in the Marion County jail.