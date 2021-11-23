Additional 55 mph speed limit signs going up on I-24 at Paducah

(WSIL) -- Motorists and truckers traveling Interstate 24 westbound in the immediate Paducah area should be alert for a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sign crew placing additional 55 mile per hour speed limit signs in the median from the 8 mile marker to the 2 mile marker Tuesday.
The crew will be working along the westbound lanes in the median for about four hours starting at 9 a.m.
While there will be no lane restriction, motorists are asked to reduce their driving speed and move over when they encounter this sign crew.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reduced the westbound speed limit from 65 to 55 miles per hour in early August. The additional signage is part of an ongoing effort to enhance safety as traffic approaches the construction zone near the Ohio River Bridge.