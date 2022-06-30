Addams Family musical comes to Benton

BENTON, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Addams family packed up their Hearse and are coming to town for a three-day stay!
The Pyramid Players are putting on a musical production based around the classic television series and 1991 movie adaptation.
In this scenario, Wednesday Addams brings home her boyfriend Lucas to meet her parents, brother, grandma, and Uncle Fester for the very first time.
Patrick Ryan, who portrays the odd ball uncle, says his character narrates the story and is rooting for the couple to conquer all challenges.
"He has a collection of dead Addams ancestors with him at all times," Ryan says. "He is trying to get them to get these kids to fall in love."
Another familiar face you'll see on stage Kayla Krapf. She plays Alice, Lucas' mother, who joins him to the meet the Addams family.
But, it seems Alice has her own obstacles that she's also trying to navigate.
"She kinda has this complicated relationship with her husband right now," Krapf says. "You kinda see some problems that come from this as the show goes on."
The crew has been rehearsing since late May and Krapf is looking forward to several dance scenes in the musical.
"We've spent a ton of time on choreography," she explains. "That's been really fun and I think it's going to get the audience really excited."
Both she and Ryan believe parents and children will both enjoy the show.
"This show is very family friendly," Ryan adds. "Adults will love it because they'll remember watching The Addams family growing up. Kids will love it, they're watching the cartoon now, or maybe it will be the first time that they're introduced to this weird family."
The Addams Family is taking place at the Benton Civic Center July 15-17, and tickets are on sale now.
For more information, click here.