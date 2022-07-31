 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected this week...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected Monday through
Wednesday. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees
in southeast Missouri, most of southern Illinois and far west
Kentucky on Monday, and across the entire region Tuesday and
Wednesday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Actress Nichelle Nichols dies at the age of 89

  • 0
Nichelle Nichols

Woodland Hills, CA (WSIL) -- Actress Nichelle Nichols, who most notably played the role of Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, has died at the age of 89.

The news on her passing comes from Nichols' official Instagram page, where it's stated that she died from natural causes.

Along with her iconic role of Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, she also made a mark in voice acting, having roles in Batman: The Animated Series and The Simpsons, among other roles.

Nichols also worked with NASA to create the company Women in Motion: an initiative that worked to recruit minorities and woman into the space agency.

Tags

Recommended for you