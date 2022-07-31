Actress Nichelle Nichols dies at the age of 89

Woodland Hills, CA (WSIL) -- Actress Nichelle Nichols, who most notably played the role of Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, has died at the age of 89.
The news on her passing comes from Nichols' official Instagram page, where it's stated that she died from natural causes.
Along with her iconic role of Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, she also made a mark in voice acting, having roles in Batman: The Animated Series and The Simpsons, among other roles.
Nichols also worked with NASA to create the company Women in Motion: an initiative that worked to recruit minorities and woman into the space agency.