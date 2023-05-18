Actress Jane Lynch visits Southern Illinois area

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS -- If you were kayaking on the Cache River earlier this week, you might have spotted a famous face.
Actress Jane Lynch was in our area.
Jane Marie Lynch is a well known actress, comedian and author. She is known for starring as Sue Sylvester in the musical comedy series Glee.
She also starred in other movies including Wreck It Ralph and mockumentary films Best in Show, A Mighty Wind and For Your Consideration.
Photos of her on the Cache River were posted by Cache By-You Outfitters.
The say she was visiting for a commercial promoting tourism in the state.
Lynch was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois and is an alumni of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal.