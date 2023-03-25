 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and near Murphysboro

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River. At
Plumfield, the river will reach flood stage tonight and crest in
minor flood stage near 22.4 feet beginning early Monday morning. At
Murphysboro, the river will rise above flood stage tonight and crest
in moderate flood stage near 29.0 feet beginning Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 1030 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
Actor Jonathan Majors is arrested on assault charge in New York, police say

Jonathan Majors, seen here attending the European Premiere of "Creed III" in London, England, was arrested Saturday and faces multiple charges, according to the NYPD.

 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Actor Jonathan Majors, who has recently starred in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," was arrested Saturday morning in an alleged domestic dispute, New York police say.

Majors, 33, was taken into custody following a 911 call made from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, according to a statement from the New York Police Department.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," the statement said. The 30-year-old woman had "minor injuries to her head and neck," police said.

Majors faces charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, according to the NYPD.

A spokesperson for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

"He has done nothing wrong," the spokesperson told CNN Saturday. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Majors is no longer in police custody, according to the NYPD Saturday night.

In the wake of the allegations, the US Army announced it is pulling two recently released recruiting ads featuring Majors, saying in a statement it was "deeply concerned."

"While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete," the statement from the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said.

