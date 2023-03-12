Actor from cult film 'The Room' to be in Carbondale for screening and Q&A

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Fans of the cult film 'The Room' will now be able to say 'Hi Mark' to the actor who played the main character's friend.
Greg Sestero will make a special appearance in Carbondale next week for a screening of the film, a book signing and question & answer session.
Sestero is best known for playing Mark in the 2003 film which celebrates its 20th anniversary this June.
The film was directed, written and produced by Tommy Wiseau who also stars as the film's lead.
The screening is Saturday, March 18 at 7pm at the Varsity Center. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at this link.