Activities at Giant City rescheduled due to weather

(WSIL) -- Winter Weather put a pause on several outdoor activities scheduled.
But, some activities have already been re-scheduled.
Giant City State Park postponed its Wonders of Winter Hike, Saturday.
It's a 1-mile Trek with the State Park's Naturalist and will be next Saturday.
While the park is open. Officials say use Extra Caution on roads and trails.
"There are so many things to do and see here, with the vegetation down you can see the rock formations that Giant City is known for, it's a great time of year to come out and see some beautiful pileated woodpeckers and some other birds, it's just really really pretty in the park, it is a winter wonderland right now." said, Jennifer Randolph-Bollinger, Natural Resources Coordinator.
Giant City Lodge re-opened over the weekend. Staff encourage folks to head out for a hike then stop by the lodge.