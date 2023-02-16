Active weather pushing towards the East, cooler air moving in behind

WSIL (Carterville) -- Thanks to a pretty strong cold front, we're continuing to track showers with pockets of pretty heavy rain across the region. The bulk of the showers are currently over Western Kentucky and Tennessee but Southern Illinois is continuing to see some rain as well.
The good news is the Tornado Watch that was extended early this morning has now EXPIRED.
After an active morning, the second half of our Thursday should be calmer, but still cloudy. As the front continues to track East, rain chances diminish in the next few hours.
Much cooler air will be moving in tonight, giving us a harsh reminder that we still have a month of winter left.
After a pleasant past few days, tomorrow will be brutally cold with highs only in the 30s for many of us. The cold is short lived as we quickly recover and go back above our 'normal' high by Saturday.