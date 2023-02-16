 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Active weather pushing towards the East, cooler air moving in behind

  • Updated
  • 0
spc
radar

WSIL (Carterville) -- Thanks to a pretty strong cold front, we're continuing to track showers with pockets of pretty heavy rain across the region. The bulk of the showers are currently over Western Kentucky and Tennessee but Southern Illinois is continuing to see some rain as well. 

tornado watch

The good news is the Tornado Watch that was extended early this morning has now EXPIRED. 

hourly

After an active morning, the second half of our Thursday should be calmer, but still cloudy. As the front continues to track East, rain chances diminish in the next few hours.

Much cooler air will be moving in tonight, giving us a harsh reminder that we still have a month of winter left. 

high forecasts

After a pleasant past few days, tomorrow will be brutally cold with highs only in the 30s for many of us. The cold is short lived as we quickly recover and go back above our 'normal' high by Saturday. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

Recommended for you