Active weather finally takes a break for the weekend

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--
We are tracking drier weather for today. Most of us will start the day off with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Skies will become overcast by early afternoon and remain overcast through through the remainder of the day.
Due to the passage of the cold front, cooler temperatures are expected with highs today topping out in the low 80s. Dew point temperatures will also be low today, so the air will feel much drier today than it has over the past few days. There is an isolated chance of a stray shower this afternoon, mainly over southeastern Missouri and parts of western Kentucky.
This weekend will be absolutely gorgeous with highs on Saturday being in the low 80s again with low dew point temperatures. This will result in mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and no rain.
Sunday will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 80s and slightly higher dew point temperatures. There will also be a 20% chance of an isolated storm on Sunday afternoon, but Sunday still looks to be anything but a washout.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking the potential for hot weather starting on Tuesday and lasting through the week.
Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday looks to be our best chance for rain during the work week next week at this time.