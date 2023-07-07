Active pattern returns for the weekend along with cooler temps

WSIL (Carterville) -- Temperatures have warmed up into the mid 80s making it a bit cooler than today. We have a few fair weather clouds and some cumulus clouds starting to bubble.
Radar is still clear as of mid-afternoon but we could see some stray showers and storms move in tonight thanks to a lifting warm front. Highs this evening will climb into the upper 80s.
The Storm Prediction Center has our western counties outlined in a 1 out of 5 Marginal threat for severe storms with the largest concern again being strong winds and large hail.
The better rain chance will come tomorrow. The warm front stalls in the first half of the day before a low pressure cuts across the region in the second half of the day, both bringing a chance for rain and storms.
Tomorrow also has the better chance for widespread storms with a 2 out of 5 Slight risk for most of the region. Large hail and gusty winds continue to be a large threat. Sunday should be a bit calmer with only an isolated chance of rain. Monday and Tuesday are set to be the pick days of the week with sunshine and low humidity.