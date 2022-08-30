Abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Rain and clouds cleared out this morning, leading to a nice but hot afternoon. Temperatures have climbed up near 90 degrees, but with bearable humidity levels.
The quiet weather will stick around into the evening. However, there's a chance for patchy fog late tonight and into the early morning hours Wednesday.
Cooler air will settle in overnight, leading to a chilly Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s, near 60 degrees. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will make for a nice afternoon as well. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.
Enjoy the break from the heat. By the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures climb back up near 90 degrees.