Abraham Lincoln mural coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO (WSIL) -- The National Park Service announced $10,000 in grant money is being given to create a mural and interpretive exhibit about the Lincoln-Douglas Debate.
The mural and exhibit will be placed in Jonesboro, Illinois, the site of that debate.
“We are grateful to the National Park Service for providing the funding for us to commemorate the Jonesboro Lincoln Douglass debate both in a wall mural and a wayside exhibit. We are proud of our Lincoln heritage in Illinois. The Lincoln Douglass debates are an important part of our history. History lives on,” said Sarah Watson, Executive Director of Looking for Lincoln.
Looking for Lincoln in collaboration with the Jonesboro Looking for Lincoln working group is creating a mural depicting the political debate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas held in Jonesboro on September 15, 1858.
The mural will be based on a painting done by a local artist that depicted the debate in Jonesboro.