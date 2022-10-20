 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Abraham Lincoln mural coming to Jonesboro

Abraham Lincoln mural

JONESBORO (WSIL) -- The National Park Service announced $10,000 in grant money is being given to create a mural and interpretive exhibit about the Lincoln-Douglas Debate. 

The mural and exhibit will be placed in Jonesboro, Illinois, the site of that debate.

“We are grateful to the National Park Service for providing the funding for us to commemorate the Jonesboro Lincoln Douglass debate both in a wall mural and a wayside exhibit. We are proud of our Lincoln heritage in Illinois. The Lincoln Douglass debates are an important part of our history. History lives on,” said Sarah Watson, Executive Director of Looking for Lincoln.

Looking for Lincoln in collaboration with the Jonesboro Looking for Lincoln working group is creating a mural depicting the political debate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas held in Jonesboro on September 15, 1858.

The mural will be based on a painting done by a local artist that depicted the debate in Jonesboro.

 

