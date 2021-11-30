Above normal temperatures to start December

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A big warm up is on the way. Time to give the coats a break.
The warming trend has already started with afternoon highs running slightly above average. The clouds and mild temperatures will stick with us overnight. Low temperatures will dip down near 40 degrees.
Wednesday will bring a small chance for an isolated shower during the morning hours. The best chance will be along and north of I-64. Any precipitation will be light and brief.
The sunshine should begin to return by the afternoon with warm high temperatures. Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the low 60s.
Near record temperatures move in Thursday. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how warm it's going to get, tonight on News 3.