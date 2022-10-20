Above average temperatures and sunshine to end the week

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Above average temperatures and sunshine to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a bit more comfortable this afternoon. Temperatures have climbed back into the 60s with plenty of sunshine. Clear skies will stick around overnight with lows dipping down near 40 degrees.

After a record breaking cold morning, a big change begins tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will climb back above average, into the mid 70s. It will continue to be breezy and dry, so outdoor burning is still discouraged.

Even warmer weather returns by the weekend, with highs near 80 degrees. It'll be a great weekend for fall festivities. 

A cold front arrives next week, and it will finally bring a decent chance for rain.

