Abortion provider says it's deploying a fleet of mobile clinics along border states

(ABC NEWS) -- Just The Pill, a nonprofit abortion group, announced a program called Abortion Delivered and vowed to deploy a fleet of mobile clinics to offer "mobile procedural abortions" along the border of states that impose restrictions.
"By operating on state borders, we will reduce travel burdens for patients in states with bans or severe limits," said Dr. Julie Amaon, the medical director of Just The Pill and Abortion Delivered, in a statement.
Abortion law and restrictions vary by state. Some states have trigger laws in place that immediately ban abortion once the federal protection of Roe was overturned.
While state rules can differ, FDA regulations say women can be prescribed medical abortion pills by a certified provider at up to 10 weeks of pregnancy and take them at home.
"We are undaunted. We will bring care to the people who most need it, and we will defy reproductive repression by providing more affordable and accessible care," said Amaon.