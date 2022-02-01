 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to the ice and wind. Travel due to the snow,
sleet, and freezing rain could be nearly impossible and should
be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions
could impact those travelers during the morning or evening
commutes, especially on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be today through noon
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

ABC News suspends 'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg

  • Updated
  • 0
ABC News suspends 'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg makes an apology on "The View."

ABC News suspended "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks on Tuesday night, one day after she drew significant criticism for falsely declaring that the Holocaust was "not about race."

"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement.

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," Godwin added. "The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

As Godwin said in her statement, Goldberg had in fact apologized for her remarks. On Monday night, Goldberg apologized in a note posted to Twitter. And on Tuesday, Goldberg opened up "The View" offering yet another apology.

"Yesterday on our show, I misspoke. I tweeted about it last night but I want you to hear it from me directly," the comedian and actor said. "I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things."

"I said the Holocaust wasn't about race and was instead about man's inhumanity to man," Goldberg said Tuesday on "The View." "But it is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race."

She continued, "Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people as they know and y'all know, because I've always done that."

Her comments bothered staffers across ABC News. While some accepted her apology, others believed disciplinary action was warranted, according to conversations with employees.

Goldberg is no stranger to controversy, having made a number of comments throughout her nearly 15 years on the program that have sparked backlash.

In 2009 she remarked that Roman Polanski was not guilty of "rape-rape," a comment which she later clarified. Goldberg also initially defended Bill Cosby as he faced sexual assault accusations, a position she ultimately reversed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.