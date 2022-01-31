 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of
two tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged power outages may occur where
significant ice accumulations develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

A warm Tuesday ahead of a very active week, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was quiet start to the work week but big changes are around the corner.

The quiet weather will stick around overnight with low temperatures dipping into the 30s. Tuesday will be a very warm day as we kick off February. High temperatures will climb well above normal, into the upper 50s.

The chance for rain will make it's way back into the region by the afternoon and even hours. Rain will then ramp up through the day on Wednesday, followed by a transition to a wintry mix.

Rain, freezing rain and sleet will be the main concerns through the remainder of the week. Where the freezing rain and sleet line up within the region are TBD. However, this system will likely cause disruptions in your day to day activities, with the biggest impact expected Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for portions of the region Wednesday night through early Friday morning. 

The Storm Track 3 Team will be tracking this system all week. Stay weather aware. 

