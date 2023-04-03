A warm and breezy Tuesday, followed by possible strong storms

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a gorgeous start to the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Clouds will increase overnight, but it will stay dry and mild. Southerly winds will keep us warm. Lows will only dip into the 60s by morning.
Most of the day Tuesday will remain dry. There will be more clouds, but the rain is expected to hold off until the late evening. High temperatures will climb well above average, into the low 80s. It will be our first 80-degree day of the year. However, it will also be breezy with winds out of the south, gusting near 30 mph.
The chance for storms will likely hold off until very late Tuesday evening, not until 10PM or closer to midnight. The highest potential for severe storms will be across southeast Missouri and just to our west. However, strong storms can't be ruled out Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. The main hazards would be damaging winds and tornadoes.
A cold front will move through the region during the morning Wednesday. Showers and storms will be possible, some strong, until this front moves out of our area by the afternoon. A Level 2 (out of 5) risk has been issued for this time frame.
Enjoy the warmth! Quieter but cooler weather will return behind this system. Clouds and cool temperatures are expected through the second half of the week.