A vintage Circus Affair at Rendleman Orchards

ALTO PASS, IL (WSIL) -- With promises of dining, dancing and evening delights this 21+ immersive dinner experience looks to bring nostalgia and awe to Rendleman Orchards.
Scheduled for the evening of Friday, September 8 at 6 p.m., Deliciously Ordinary, a local creative agency, has partnered with other local businesses to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to Rendleman Orchards.
Celebrating their 150 Sesquicentennial year, Michelle Sirles, 5th generation owner of Rendleman Orchards and Vice President, recalls Helen Rendleman Sirles telling stories of ‘tent city’ and traveling theater troupes visiting the farm over the years.
“Word would spread throughout the countryside that harvest in Union County was beginning. Helen remembered traveling performers and acrobats showing up to entertain hundreds of harvest workers and the family.”
Michelle describes feeling nostalgia and fond memories of growing up in the orchards.
Guests can expect crafted cocktails/mocktails, a seated multi-course tasting menu, live performances, a u-pick bouquet and additional ambient experiences.
Typically closing their gates at 5pm, the orchard and farm market will be open to ticket holders the duration of this private event allowing first-time views of a sunset in the flower fields.
During regular business hours visitors can enjoy peach smoothies, and immersive u-pick flower fields, that include Zinnia’s, Sunflowers and Cosmos. In the fall months they also offer apple cider donuts, a pumpkin patch and new u-pick mum field.
For additional information and to order tickets visit this link.