A taste of fall arrives Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Today's cold front will usher in much nicer weather by Thursday. For now, it's still a humid afternoon. Dewpoints are still up in the 70s, with temperatures in the mid 80s. The cooler and drier airmass will begin to filter in overnight.
By Thursday morning it will be much cooler. Temperatures will dip back into the low 60s. You may want a light jacket to start to day. Afternoon highs will also be comfortable, only topping out near 80 degrees with low humidity.
Sunshine, mild temperatures and low humidity will continue through the weekend. Our next rain chance holds off until Tuesday next week. Enjoy the break from the heat.